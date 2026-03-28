Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,318 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 26th total of 4,795 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sandfire Resources America Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

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About Sandfire Resources America

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Sandfire Resources America Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) operates as the American depositary receipt issuer for Sandfire Resources Ltd., an Australian-based, independent copper and gold producer. Through its ADR program, the company holds and administers ordinary shares of its parent, enabling U.S. investors to participate in the underlying performance of Sandfire Resources Ltd. without direct exposure to foreign securities markets.

The underlying parent company was founded in 2003 and has since developed a portfolio of copper and gold operations and exploration projects across multiple continents.

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