Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Lifted by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 25.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $582.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $624.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.34. The company has a market cap of $780.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81.

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Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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