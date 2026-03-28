The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Price

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $399.00 to $518.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Argan from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities raised shares of Argan to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Argan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.40.

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Argan Trading Up 38.0%

AGX stock opened at $566.87 on Friday. Argan has a 1-year low of $111.16 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.90 and its 200-day moving average is $346.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.32 million. Argan had a return on equity of 35.12% and a net margin of 14.59%.Argan’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.71, for a total transaction of $2,068,917.45. Following the sale, the director owned 7,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,682.37. This represents a 45.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,044 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $4,187,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,371.85. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,715 shares of company stock worth $19,787,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Argan

Here are the key news stories impacting Argan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — EPS $3.47 vs. consensus ~ $1.99 and revenue $262.1M, with year-over-year revenue growth. The beat improves near-term earnings visibility and drove initial buying interest. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 results materially beat expectations — EPS $3.47 vs. consensus ~ $1.99 and revenue $262.1M, with year-over-year revenue growth. The beat improves near-term earnings visibility and drove initial buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Backlog expansion — backlog grew to roughly $2.9 billion, and commentary pointed to strong FY27 backlog/visibility, supporting revenue runway beyond the quarter. Yahoo Finance: Backlog Growth

Backlog expansion — backlog grew to roughly $2.9 billion, and commentary pointed to strong FY27 backlog/visibility, supporting revenue runway beyond the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are revising models upward — multiple firms raised forecasts and price targets after the report, reflecting improved earnings and backlog visibility. That institutional support is reinforcing the rally. Benzinga: Analysts Raise Forecasts

Analysts are revising models upward — multiple firms raised forecasts and price targets after the report, reflecting improved earnings and backlog visibility. That institutional support is reinforcing the rally. Positive Sentiment: Major upgrades — JPMorgan upgraded AGX to overweight with a $550 target, and Goldman Sachs boosted its target and repeated a Buy rating; such blue?chip broker support tends to attract momentum flows. Benzinga: Upgrades

Major upgrades — JPMorgan upgraded AGX to overweight with a $550 target, and Goldman Sachs boosted its target and repeated a Buy rating; such blue?chip broker support tends to attract momentum flows. Neutral Sentiment: Investors have access to the full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) to dig into segment dynamics, margins and guidance—useful for modeling but not a directional headline by itself. Slide Deck

Investors have access to the full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) to dig into segment dynamics, margins and guidance—useful for modeling but not a directional headline by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow factors — trading volume spiked well above average, which amplifies moves but can also drive short-term volatility; consider liquidity and position sizing. (Market trading data referenced in filings and market summaries.)

Technical/flow factors — trading volume spiked well above average, which amplifies moves but can also drive short-term volatility; consider liquidity and position sizing. (Market trading data referenced in filings and market summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Some targets and notes still imply caution — Lake Street left a Hold rating and raised its target only to $375, and a couple of published targets sit below the current market price, signaling that some analysts view valuation as extended. Benzinga: Price Target Moves

Some targets and notes still imply caution — Lake Street left a Hold rating and raised its target only to $375, and a couple of published targets sit below the current market price, signaling that some analysts view valuation as extended. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/earnings multiple — AGX now trades at a relatively high P/E versus its historical range, which could leave shares vulnerable to profit-taking if future quarters don’t sustain the upside. (See company and market summaries for current multiples.)

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

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