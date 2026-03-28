Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 72.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 41.5% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $202.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,660. This trade represents a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Further Reading

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