BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$115.00 at Raymond James Financial

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James Financial from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.29.

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BRP Price Performance

TSE DOO opened at C$91.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.54. BRP has a 52 week low of C$43.88 and a 52 week high of C$112.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.59.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRP had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 3.45%.The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.890971 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about BRP

Here are the key news stories impacting BRP this week:

Positive Sentiment: BRP reported Q4 EPS of C$2.21 and revenue of C$2.46 billion (revenue up ~16%), and raised its dividend — positive fundamental news that supports the equity case. BRP ups dividend, reports $45.8M Q4 profit, revenue up 16 per cent

BRP reported Q4 EPS of C$2.21 and revenue of C$2.46 billion (revenue up ~16%), and raised its dividend — positive fundamental news that supports the equity case. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers raised targets/ratings: Desjardins bumped its target to C$138 (buy), BMO raised to C$120 (outperform), and Wells Fargo lifted its target to C$110 (overweight) — these increases signal continued analyst confidence and meaningful upside from current levels. Analyst rating roundup

Several brokers raised targets/ratings: Desjardins bumped its target to C$138 (buy), BMO raised to C$120 (outperform), and Wells Fargo lifted its target to C$110 (overweight) — these increases signal continued analyst confidence and meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Ci Capital trimmed its target from C$128 to C$119 but kept a buy rating (still substantial upside), a more modest adjustment versus some peers. Ci Capital target change

Ci Capital trimmed its target from C$128 to C$119 but kept a buy rating (still substantial upside), a more modest adjustment versus some peers. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James cut its target slightly to C$115 from C$117 but the target still implies solid upside — mixed analyst tweaks add to near-term volatility rather than a clear directional signal. Raymond James target change

About BRP

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BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

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