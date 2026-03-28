Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Up 41.3% in March

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,109,411 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the February 26th total of 5,031,004 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,144 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 700.8 days.

Singapore Airlines Price Performance

Singapore Airlines stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

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About Singapore Airlines

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Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) is the flag carrier airline of Singapore, renowned for its premium passenger and cargo services. The company operates a modern fleet of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A350s, A380s and Boeing 777s, serving short-haul, medium-haul and long-haul routes. Singapore Airlines offers multiple cabin classes—from Economy and Premium Economy to Business and Suites—alongside comprehensive in-flight entertainment and dining options tailored to diverse passenger needs.

In addition to passenger transport, Singapore Airlines has a dedicated cargo division that leverages its global network to deliver freight services across Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Australasia.

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