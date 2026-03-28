Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,369 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $81,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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