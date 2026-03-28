Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $30.23 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,548 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.91.

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Oracle Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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