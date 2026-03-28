Crumly & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,519 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,615 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,296,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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