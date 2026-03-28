Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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