La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 173,568 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 26th total of 80,096 shares. Approximately 140.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,638,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La Rosa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in La Rosa stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHCFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 358,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marex Group plc owned 49.12% of La Rosa at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRHC. Wall Street Zen cut La Rosa to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of La Rosa in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRHC

La Rosa Stock Performance

Shares of La Rosa stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,434. La Rosa has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $85,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LRHC) is a holding company that owns, operates and franchises LaRosa’s Pizzeria, a regional restaurant chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company’s core business revolves around fast?casual dining, with a focus on pizza and Italian?inspired menu items served through dine-in, carry-out and delivery channels.

Founded in 1954 by Vincenzo “Buddy” LaRosa, LaRosa’s Pizzeria has grown from a single storefront into a network of over 30 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.