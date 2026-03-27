La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Update

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 173,568 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 26th total of 80,096 shares. Approximately 140.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,638,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La Rosa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in La Rosa stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 358,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marex Group plc owned 49.12% of La Rosa at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRHC. Wall Street Zen cut La Rosa to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of La Rosa in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

La Rosa Stock Performance

Shares of La Rosa stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,434. La Rosa has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $85,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LRHC) is a holding company that owns, operates and franchises LaRosa’s Pizzeria, a regional restaurant chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company’s core business revolves around fast?casual dining, with a focus on pizza and Italian?inspired menu items served through dine-in, carry-out and delivery channels.

Founded in 1954 by Vincenzo “Buddy” LaRosa, LaRosa’s Pizzeria has grown from a single storefront into a network of over 30 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

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