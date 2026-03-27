My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 51.5% in March

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 102,707 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the February 26th total of 211,808 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,666 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.98% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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My Size Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of My Size stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.59. 19,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. My Size has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.25.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is a technology company specializing in mobile measurement and dimensioning solutions designed to optimize online shopping and logistics operations. Leveraging proprietary algorithms and smartphone sensors, the company enables consumers to obtain accurate body measurements and apparel fit recommendations, while also providing carriers and warehouses with automated package dimensioning systems. By addressing pain points related to e-commerce returns and shipping inefficiencies, My Size aims to drive cost savings and improve customer satisfaction across the retail and delivery ecosystems.

The company’s flagship offering, MySizeID™, is a mobile application and software development kit (SDK) that integrates with e-commerce platforms to guide shoppers to the correct garment size.

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