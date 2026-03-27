Comparing Cantor Equity Partners II (CEPT) & The Competition

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 78 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners II to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cantor Equity Partners II alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners II N/A -0.43% 0.01% Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors -267.15% -334.51% -54.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners II 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors 462 230 199 2 1.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cantor Equity Partners II and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 256.48%. Given Cantor Equity Partners II’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners II has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners II N/A $20,000.00 -57.21 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors $48.31 million -$19.39 million 69.12

Cantor Equity Partners II’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners II. Cantor Equity Partners II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners II competitors beat Cantor Equity Partners II on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cantor Equity Partners II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.