Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.1667.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMUX. raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. D. Boral Capital lowered their price target on shares of Immunic from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunic from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

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Immunic Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,337,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,419,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,829 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,882,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,019,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 486,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

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Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

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