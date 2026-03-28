Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMOD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alpha Modus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Modus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

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Alpha Modus Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Modus

Shares of AMOD opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Alpha Modus has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Modus in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Modus by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Modus during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Modus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Modus

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Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

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