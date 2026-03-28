Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMOD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alpha Modus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Modus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AMOD
Alpha Modus Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Modus
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Modus in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Modus by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Modus during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Modus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Modus
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.
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