Barclays Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $9.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVAH. Raymond James Financial upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

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Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Insider Activity at Aveanna Healthcare

AVAH stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Edwin C. Reisz sold 60,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $438,144.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,447,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,433,280.97. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buckhalter sold 13,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $97,421.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 529,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,842.03. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 998,595 shares of company stock worth $7,567,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $15,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after buying an additional 1,535,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 1,014,030 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,571,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 905,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $7,922,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

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Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

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