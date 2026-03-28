Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) PT at $57.36

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.3571.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

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Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

Further Reading

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