South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on South Plains Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on South Plains Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised South Plains Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on South Plains Financial
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South Plains Financial Trading Down 1.4%
NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.11 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
South Plains Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.
South Plains Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About South Plains Financial
South Plains Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for South Plains Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. The company operates as a full-service commercial bank, providing a broad spectrum of banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients. Its principal subsidiary, South Plains Bank, holds state and national banking charters and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Federal Reserve and various state banking authorities.
The company’s product offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
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