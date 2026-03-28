Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 118.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,430 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,550,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,653,000 after buying an additional 198,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,899,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,089,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,444 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,078,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,469,000 after acquiring an additional 553,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,751,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,073,000 after acquiring an additional 898,635 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

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