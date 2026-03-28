EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 85633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

EcoSynthetix Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of C$190.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.05.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform. Its products include EcoSphere biolatex and DuraBindTM biopolymers. EcoSphere biolatex binders are used by manufacturers within the coated paper and paperboard industry, whereas the DuraBindTM is used in the production of wood composite panels.

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