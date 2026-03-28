Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.05, with a volume of 686225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £961,000.00, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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