GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRWG

GrowGeneration Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.42. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $27,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

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GrowGeneration Corp. is the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, serving commercial and home growers of all experience levels. The company offers a broad assortment of cultivation supplies, including high-efficiency LED lighting, climate control systems, irrigation and fertigation equipment, growing media and nutrients. Through its retail outlets and e-commerce platform, GrowGeneration caters to indoor and outdoor horticultural operations, with a particular focus on the rapidly expanding legal cannabis market.

In addition to its product offerings, GrowGeneration provides design, consulting and project management services for turnkey cultivation facilities.

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