Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF is Verum Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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