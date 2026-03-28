Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Asos Pls Stock Performance

Asos Pls stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Asos Pls has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

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Asos Pls Company Profile

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ASOS PLS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) is an international online fashion retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Since its founding in 2000 as AsSeenOnScreen, the company has focused on providing trend-driven clothing, footwear and accessories to a predominantly young adult audience. ASOS operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform that features both its own in-house brands and a curated selection of third-party labels, with an emphasis on fast fashion and seasonal collections.

The company’s product offering spans womenswear, menswear, swimwear, activewear, shoes, bags, jewellery and beauty items.

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