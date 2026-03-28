iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,586 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,877,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,051,000 after acquiring an additional 883,753 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 3,428,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 582,591 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,741.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares during the period.

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iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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