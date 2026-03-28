Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CAT opened at $695.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $789.81. The stock has a market cap of $323.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $708.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $817.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

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Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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