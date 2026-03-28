Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells $440,400.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,364.96. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 4th, Mattias Stetz sold 11,892 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $240,456.24.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mattias Stetz sold 3,398 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $68,707.56.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 29,725 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $596,580.75.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 8,493 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $170,454.51.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 28,383 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $567,943.83.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 28,109 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $558,806.92.

On Monday, February 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $353,400.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 90,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $1,718,100.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $381,800.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $21.03 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Freedom Capital raised Rush Street Interactive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna set a $22.00 target price on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

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Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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