Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.3333.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $1,994,885.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,834,828.81. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Austen bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.87 per share, for a total transaction of $601,405.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,930.14. The trade was a 9.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,445,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 37.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,818,000 after purchasing an additional 871,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,995,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,479,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $139.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.54. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $162.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

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Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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