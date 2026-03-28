Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEMY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

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Femasys Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -2.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Femasys by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 131,052 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Femasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Femasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Femasys

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Femasys International, Inc is a medical device company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative technologies for interventional women’s health applications. The company’s core activities center on creating minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products designed to address uterine cavity evaluation and treatment and to improve outcomes in gynecological care.

The company’s flagship product, the FemVue® hydrosonography system, is a single-use catheter-based device that enhances visualization of the uterine cavity through saline infusion sonography.

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