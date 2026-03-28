Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) versus Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Critical Analysis

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Belite Bio and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belite Bio N/A -19.49% -19.05% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -85.20% -69.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Belite Bio and Tenaya Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belite Bio N/A N/A -$77.61 million ($2.30) -66.12 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$90.60 million ($0.62) -1.07

Belite Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaya Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Belite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Belite Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Belite Bio has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Belite Bio and Tenaya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belite Bio 1 1 6 0 2.63 Tenaya Therapeutics 1 0 5 1 2.86

Belite Bio currently has a consensus target price of $202.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.05%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 501.41%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Belite Bio.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Belite Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belite Bio

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Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients. It is also developing LBS-009, an anti-retinol binding protein 4 oral therapy that is in the preclinical development phase targeting liver disease, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and type 2 diabetes. Belite Bio, Inc was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California. Belite Bio, Inc is a subsidiary of Lin Bioscience International Ltd.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

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Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

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