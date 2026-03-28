Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

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Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,383,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 69.9% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,343,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,902 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 83.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,238 shares in the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 3,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,169,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 238,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

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