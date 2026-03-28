Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) versus Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Head-To-Head Review

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) and Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Tire and Currys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Tire 0 5 0 0 2.00 Currys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Canadian Tire currently has a consensus target price of $205.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.46%. Given Canadian Tire’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Tire is more favorable than Currys.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Tire $11.68 billion 0.59 $376.67 million $3.21 40.56 Currys N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -84.21

This table compares Canadian Tire and Currys”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Canadian Tire has higher revenue and earnings than Currys. Currys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Tire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Tire and Currys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Tire 3.24% 9.79% 3.06% Currys N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Currys shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Tire beats Currys on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Tire

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Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products. This segment offers its products under the Canadian Tire, Canadian Tire Gas, Pro Hockey Life, Mark's, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and SportChek brand names. This segment also participates in loyalty programs, as well as sells its products online. The CT REIT segment operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust that holds a portfolio of properties comprising Canadian Tire stores, Canadian Tire anchored retail developments, industrial properties, mixed-use commercial property, and development properties. The Financial Services segment provides consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits; and savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Currys

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Currys plc operates as a omnichannel retailer of technology products and services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The company offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; iD Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator solution; and provides consumer electrical repair and insurance services. It sells its products through franchise and own stores operated under Currys and Elkjøp brand names, as well as through online channels. The company was formerly known as Dixons Carphone plc and changed its name to Currys plc in September 2021. Currys plc was founded in 1884 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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