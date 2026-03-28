Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Director Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Lorin Brass sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $785,475. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bristow Group Price Performance

NYSE VTOL opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

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Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.33 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Bristow Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bristow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 833,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 84,318 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth $3,540,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,906,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 93,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Bristow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Bristow Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTOL

Bristow Group Company Profile

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Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

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