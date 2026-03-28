Insider Buying: Team (NYSE:TISI) Director Buys $58,438.73 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Edward Stenger acquired 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $58,438.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,855.90. This trade represents a 31.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Team Price Performance

TISI stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.83 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TISI

Team News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Team this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Edward Stenger completed another purchase of shares (1,417 at ~$15.21 on March 23), increasing his stake and signaling management confidence; the trade is disclosed in the SEC filing. SEC Form 4

Director Edward Stenger completed another purchase of shares (1,417 at ~$15.21 on March 23), increasing his stake and signaling management confidence; the trade is disclosed in the SEC filing. Positive Sentiment: Follow-up reports indicate a larger insider buy (3,583 shares on March 24), further reinforcing the view that insiders are accumulating stock, which can attract short-term buyer interest. Article: Edward Stenger Acquires Shares

Follow-up reports indicate a larger insider buy (3,583 shares on March 24), further reinforcing the view that insiders are accumulating stock, which can attract short-term buyer interest. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces emphasize director activity and interpretive confidence metrics, but contain no operational updates (orders, contracts, or product wins) that would materially change near-term fundamentals. KalkineMedia director-activity article

Coverage pieces emphasize director activity and interpretive confidence metrics, but contain no operational updates (orders, contracts, or product wins) that would materially change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a headwind: Team reported a quarterly EPS loss (reported March 12) and carries a negative P/E; at least one research outlet maintains a Sell stance — these factors limit broader investor enthusiasm despite insider buying. MarketBeat: results & analyst notes

Fundamentals remain a headwind: Team reported a quarterly EPS loss (reported March 12) and carries a negative P/E; at least one research outlet maintains a Sell stance — these factors limit broader investor enthusiasm despite insider buying. Neutral Sentiment: Legislative headlines referencing the “Home Team Act” concern professional sports franchises and are unrelated to Team, Inc.’s business — they are unlikely to affect TISI’s outlook. QuiverQuant: H.R. 8097 summary

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 22NW LP raised its stake in shares of Team by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 171,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 136,255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Team by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Team during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Corre Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 1,604,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IES Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Team during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc (NYSE:TISI) designs, engineers and manufactures industrial screen printing and digital printing equipment for a variety of end markets. The company’s solutions are used primarily in textile decorating, apparel, signage and graphics, and specialty industrial applications. By combining precision mechanical design with automated controls, Team delivers systems that enhance production speed, print quality and repeatability for its customers.

Team’s product portfolio includes manual and automatic screen presses, inkjet UV LED curing systems, digital direct-to-garment printers and hybrid platforms that integrate multiple printing technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.