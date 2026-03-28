Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Trading Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $26.3950. Approximately 278,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,469,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Concentrix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentrix this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNXC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Concentrix from $62.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Concentrix from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Concentrix Trading Down 4.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.04). Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.68%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 362,075 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,120.25. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 6,011.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 14,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

Further Reading

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