Financial Contrast: Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) & YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) and YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YAYYO has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and YAYYO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $156.62 million 1.00 $61.65 million $1.37 3.10 YAYYO N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -0.01

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than YAYYO. YAYYO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynagas LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dynagas LNG Partners and YAYYO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and YAYYO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 39.36% 15.20% 6.96% YAYYO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats YAYYO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About YAYYO

(Get Free Report)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

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