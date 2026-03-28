Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at UBS Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on Newmont from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

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Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24. Newmont has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,020. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $919,170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,018 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,543 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macro/strategy pieces are recommending rotation into gold miners as a hedge amid market uncertainty, which boosts demand for large producers like Newmont; that thematic flow into miners is a direct positive for NEM. Sell, Hedge, Rotate: Victor Dergunov’s Strategy

Macro/strategy pieces are recommending rotation into gold miners as a hedge amid market uncertainty, which boosts demand for large producers like Newmont; that thematic flow into miners is a direct positive for NEM. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary arguing the pullback in gold is a buying opportunity highlights Newmont as a high-quality, dividend-paying exposure to gold, supporting investor interest in NEM shares.

Market commentary arguing the pullback in gold is a buying opportunity highlights Newmont as a high-quality, dividend-paying exposure to gold, supporting investor interest in NEM shares. Neutral Sentiment: UBS trimmed its price target from $150 to $140 but maintained a “Buy” rating and still projects meaningful upside (~37% from current levels), which provides analytical support for the rally even though the cut is modestly negative. UBS Lowers PT to $140

UBS trimmed its price target from $150 to $140 but maintained a “Buy” rating and still projects meaningful upside (~37% from current levels), which provides analytical support for the rally even though the cut is modestly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate filings: Newmont filed its 2026 proxy materials and has published its 2025 annual report — routine governance/disclosure updates that reduce uncertainty but are not immediate catalysts. Newmont Files 2026 Proxy Materials Newmont Files 2025 Annual Report

Corporate filings: Newmont filed its 2026 proxy materials and has published its 2025 annual report — routine governance/disclosure updates that reduce uncertainty but are not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Vanguard reported a change to “zero direct beneficial ownership” in Newmont after an internal realignment — likely an administrative reporting change rather than a vote of no confidence, but worth monitoring if it affects passive flows. Vanguard Reports Zero Direct Ownership

Vanguard reported a change to “zero direct beneficial ownership” in Newmont after an internal realignment — likely an administrative reporting change rather than a vote of no confidence, but worth monitoring if it affects passive flows. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: Barron’s reports that the Iran conflict has been weighing on mining stocks broadly; such risk-driven selloffs can pressure Newmont despite company-specific positives. Why the Iran War Is Crippling Mining Stocks

About Newmont

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Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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