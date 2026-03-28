Short Interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Rises By 90.3%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 66,398 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the February 26th total of 34,899 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,836 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AQB stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

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Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) by 311.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.14% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on AquaBounty Technologies

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on aquaculture innovation through the development and commercialization of genetically engineered fish. Its flagship product, AquAdvantage Salmon, is an Atlantic salmon strain enhanced with a growth hormone gene that enables faster growth and more efficient feed conversion compared with conventional farmed salmon. By integrating biotechnology into seafood production, AquaBounty aims to address global protein demand while reducing the environmental footprint associated with marine aquaculture.

Founded in 1991, AquaBounty is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts, and operates a state-of-the-art, land-based incubation and grow-out facility in Panama.

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