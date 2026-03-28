Absci’s (ABSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABSI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.32 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Absci from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

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Absci Stock Down 3.5%

ABSI opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Absci has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.23.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Absci had a negative return on equity of 62.33% and a negative net margin of 4,113.68%.The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Absci

In other news, insider Andreas Busch acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $229,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 421,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,111.34. This trade represents a 31.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Mcclain sold 26,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $80,015.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,334,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,355.33. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Absci by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Absci by 17.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Absci by 32.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,391,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Absci by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 448,984 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Absci by 63.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Absci

Here are the key news stories impacting Absci this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a “Buy” rating and an $8.00 price target and published an optimistic long?term FY2030 EPS projection ($0.61), signaling conviction in Absci’s multi?year growth story and providing upside support for the shares.

HC Wainwright maintained a “Buy” rating and an $8.00 price target and published an optimistic long?term FY2030 EPS projection ($0.61), signaling conviction in Absci’s multi?year growth story and providing upside support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company issued a Buy rating on Absci, giving additional independent analyst support that can help stabilize sentiment. Article Title

Needham & Company issued a Buy rating on Absci, giving additional independent analyst support that can help stabilize sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript coverage is available; the Q4 2025 call and accompanying commentary give detail on product programs and cash usage that investors should read to evaluate near?term execution. MSN Transcript Yahoo Transcript

Earnings call transcript coverage is available; the Q4 2025 call and accompanying commentary give detail on product programs and cash usage that investors should read to evaluate near?term execution. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage flags Absci’s cash?burn situation as a watch item — this is informational but its impact depends on runway, financing options and upcoming milestones. Cash Burn Article

Recent coverage flags Absci’s cash?burn situation as a watch item — this is informational but its impact depends on runway, financing options and upcoming milestones. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply reduced near?term EPS estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years (e.g., FY2026 EPS cut from about ($0.45) to ($0.87); Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2027–2029 estimates were also lowered). Those downgrades increase short?term uncertainty and pressure the stock.

HC Wainwright sharply reduced near?term EPS estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years (e.g., FY2026 EPS cut from about ($0.45) to ($0.87); Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2027–2029 estimates were also lowered). Those downgrades increase short?term uncertainty and pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a downgrade to “Hold,” citing a shift in clinical priorities (ABS?101 deprioritized, pivot to ABS?201) that raises execution risk and timeline uncertainty. That sell?side/independent downgrading contributed to negative sentiment. Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha published a downgrade to “Hold,” citing a shift in clinical priorities (ABS?101 deprioritized, pivot to ABS?201) that raises execution risk and timeline uncertainty. That sell?side/independent downgrading contributed to negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Pre?market coverage noted Absci among stocks moving lower, reflecting intraday selling pressure following the analyst revisions and downgrade. Pre-market Article

Absci Company Profile

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Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning, synthetic biology and automation to accelerate the discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics. The company’s Integrated Drug Creation® (IDC®) platform is designed to identify and produce novel antibody and enzyme candidates at speeds and scales that traditional biopharma discovery methods cannot match. Absci works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to generate, screen and optimize protein molecules for a wide range of therapeutic applications.

The core of Absci’s offering is its end-to-end discovery engine, which combines proprietary algorithms, high-throughput laboratory automation and a deep learning framework.

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