EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

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EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. EQT has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 23.59%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,611.52. The trade was a 35.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $314,453.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,938.97. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,983 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in EQT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 302.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key EQT News

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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