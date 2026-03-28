JBS (NYSE:JBS) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

JBS (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBS. Weiss Ratings raised JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Santander raised JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

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JBS Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of JBS opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. JBS has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

JBS (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $23.06 billion for the quarter. JBS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JBS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JBS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of JBS by 489.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

JBS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JBS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $23 and moved JBS to an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst conviction of ~35% upside from current levels. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target to $23 and moved JBS to an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst conviction of ~35% upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $1.00 per-share dividend (record May 18, pay June 17), which can support investor demand and signal cash-return policy. (Company filing)

Board declared a $1.00 per-share dividend (record May 18, pay June 17), which can support investor demand and signal cash-return policy. (Company filing) Positive Sentiment: JBS reported record Q4 revenue and market commentary notes the stock climbed to a multi?month high on the results — revenue growth is a near-term positive even as margins are strained. MSN: 7-month high

JBS reported record Q4 revenue and market commentary notes the stock climbed to a multi?month high on the results — revenue growth is a near-term positive even as margins are strained. Neutral Sentiment: JBS USA launched a partnership with 4?H to support rural ag education — positive PR and community relations but unlikely to move the stock materially. Yahoo

JBS USA launched a partnership with 4?H to support rural ag education — positive PR and community relations but unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: A strike at the large Greeley, Colo. meatpacking plant has extended into its third week, disrupting production and raising near-term supply, cost and labor uncertainty for JBS USA. Prolonged work stoppages can hit volumes and margins. Denver Post

A strike at the large Greeley, Colo. meatpacking plant has extended into its third week, disrupting production and raising near-term supply, cost and labor uncertainty for JBS USA. Prolonged work stoppages can hit volumes and margins. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reports rising costs in Brazil plus continuing US cattle supply issues — a combination that pressures global margins and could compress profitability even as revenue rises. Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports rising costs in Brazil plus continuing US cattle supply issues — a combination that pressures global margins and could compress profitability even as revenue rises. Negative Sentiment: JBS’s EPS missed consensus (reported $0.39 vs. est. $2.25) and commentary highlights flat profit as US cattle costs pressure margins; broader industry reports note losses piling up for slaughterhouse owners — factors that could weigh on sentiment if margins don’t recover. MSN: margins

About JBS

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JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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