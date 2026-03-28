Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,088 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 26th total of 17,234 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,291 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JWEL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. Jowell Global has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jowell Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Jowell Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more private businesses. The company has no commercial operations of its own and holds its funds in trust pending the completion of an initial business combination.

Since its formation, Jowell Global has targeted opportunities in the technology, consumer and healthcare sectors, with a particular focus on companies operating in Greater China and North America.

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