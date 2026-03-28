Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.77. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $5.9830, with a volume of 679,004 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. iA Financial set a $8.75 target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $7.40 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

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Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

The company has a market cap of $990.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth $28,208,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $15,116,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,844,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,392 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,207,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 2,691,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open?pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

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