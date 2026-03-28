Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.5313.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEC. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th.

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Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $20.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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