KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 39,822 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,822 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 221,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SRLN opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.