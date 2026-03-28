IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $477.09 and last traded at $475.2650. Approximately 18,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 202,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IESC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Loop Capital set a $458.00 target price on shares of IES in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.00.

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IES Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.90.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $870.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.84, for a total value of $713,697.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,110,094.76. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.43, for a total transaction of $166,537.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,587,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,876,199.23. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,659 shares of company stock worth $10,636,940 in the last three months. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in IES by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IES by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in IES by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in IES by 0.3% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

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