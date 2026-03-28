Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $56.64 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,450 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $56,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $327.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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