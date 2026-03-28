PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Up 70% – What’s Next?

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) was up 70% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3530.

PointsBet Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

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PointsBet Company Profile

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PointsBet Holdings Limited is an online bookmaker specializing in sports and racing wagering, offering both traditional fixed-odds betting and its proprietary PointsBetting model. The company operates through a digital platform and mobile applications, providing customers with access to a broad range of sporting events, including major international leagues, horse racing, and niche competitions. PointsBet also features an online casino segment in select markets, expanding its product suite beyond sports betting.

Founded in Brisbane, Australia, in 2015, PointsBet rapidly expanded its operations domestically before entering the United States market in 2019.

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