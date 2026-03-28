Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.42 and last traded at GBX 145.22. 1,491,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,664,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 2.7%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.63. The company has a market capitalization of £336.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.41.

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Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seraphim Space Investment Trust had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 1,940.84%.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

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