BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA) Short Interest Update

BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,614 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the February 26th total of 1,337 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BrilliA Trading Up 2.8%

BRIA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466. BrilliA has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrilliA

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrilliA stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About BrilliA

BrilliA Inc engages in the design, development and manufacturing of residential and commercial ventilation and range hood systems. The company’s core product line includes ducted and ductless range hoods, ceiling-mounted and wall-mounted ventilation fans, heat sensors, remote controls and a variety of grille and lighting accessories. BrilliA focuses on combining innovative airflow technology with modern design elements to address both new construction and retrofit applications.

In addition to its ventilation business, BrilliA offers a selection of complementary home improvement products that enhance indoor air quality and kitchen functionality.

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